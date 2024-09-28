Kylie says ‘Lights Camera Action – that’s it’

Kylie Minogue has shared the video for her latest tune Lights Camera Action.

The new clip made its global debut late on Friday night.

The track is lifted from the singer’s upcoming album Tension II which is due to come out next month ahead of the singer embarking on a massive work tour that will kick off in Perth in early 2025.

The new album Tension II will feature nine new tracks plus several singles that have already been released in 2024. The album will be the 17th in Kylie’s career, her self-titled debut was released in 1988.

The single was written by Minogue and Norwegian singer Ina Wroldsen and producer Lewis Thompson.

The video was shot by Sophie Muller, who has been behind many of Minogue’s previous clips, and was shot in Budapest in Hungary.

Photo by Erik Melvin.

A series of remixes of the track have also been released. The extended mix takes the song out to 3:55 instead of the tight 2:42 of the original single version.

Fans are loving the remix of the song by Confidence Man with its extended intro and additional beats, while there’s also the Zach Witness and Jaconda remixes which take the song in different directions.