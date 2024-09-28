Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Kylie says ‘Lights Camera Action – that’s it’

Culture

Kylie Minogue has shared the video for her latest tune Lights Camera Action.

The new clip made its global debut late on Friday night.

- Advertisement -

The track is lifted from the singer’s upcoming album Tension II which is due to come out next month ahead of the singer embarking on a massive work tour that will kick off in Perth in early 2025.

The new album Tension II will feature nine new tracks plus several singles that have already been released in 2024. The album will be the 17th in Kylie’s career, her self-titled debut was released in 1988.

The single was written by Minogue and Norwegian singer Ina Wroldsen and producer Lewis Thompson.

The video was shot by Sophie Muller, who has been behind many of Minogue’s previous clips, and was shot in Budapest in Hungary.

Photo by Erik Melvin.

A series of remixes of the track have also been released. The extended mix takes the song out to 3:55 instead of the tight 2:42 of the original single version.

Fans are loving the remix of the song by Confidence Man with its extended intro and additional beats, while there’s also the Zach Witness and Jaconda remixes which take the song in different directions.

Latest

Community

Public memorial for Scott Johnson will be held in Hamilton Hill

0
The life of charity founder Scott Johnson will celebrated...
Culture

Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89

0
The actor is remembered for her many iconic roles that brought her fans across many generations.
Culture

Kylie Minogue adds additional shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane

0
Kylie Minogue as added three additional dates to the...
News

Report shows over 10,000 books banned from US school libraries

0
PEN America has raised the alarm about the dramatic increase.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Public memorial for Scott Johnson will be held in Hamilton Hill

0
The life of charity founder Scott Johnson will celebrated...
Culture

Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89

0
The actor is remembered for her many iconic roles that brought her fans across many generations.
Culture

Kylie Minogue adds additional shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane

0
Kylie Minogue as added three additional dates to the...
News

Report shows over 10,000 books banned from US school libraries

0
PEN America has raised the alarm about the dramatic increase.
Culture

Barbara Streisand doco will share never-seen archives

0
The singer will share rare footage, photos and recordings for the multi-episode project.

Public memorial for Scott Johnson will be held in Hamilton Hill

Graeme Watson -
The life of charity founder Scott Johnson will celebrated at a public memorial at the Manning Park Sound Shell in Hamilton Hill on Friday...
Read more

Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89

Graeme Watson -
The actor is remembered for her many iconic roles that brought her fans across many generations.
Read more

Kylie Minogue adds additional shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane

OUTinPerth -
Kylie Minogue as added three additional dates to the Australian leg of her 2025 world tour. The new shows include a third and final Melbourne...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture