Kylie shares new video for disco track ‘Miss a Thing’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Kylie Minogue has shared a new video for Miss a Thing, a song from her album Disco – The Guest List Edition.

The singer put out her most recent album Disco in 2020 which featured the singles Say Something, Real Groove, I Love It and Magic.



In 2021 she released an updated version of the album The Guest List edition which featured collaborations with Years & Years, Jessie Ware, Gloria Gaynor and Dua Lipa.

The new video was directed by Sophie Muller who has previously created for Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Shakespear’s Sister, Garbage, No Doubt, Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, Blur, Sade, Sinead O’Connor, Jeff Buckley, Hole, The Cure, and ABBA.

Muller has previously worked with Minogue making video for Dancing, Stop Me From Falling, Golden, Say Something, Magic, A Second to Midnight and Kiss of Life.

Minogue is set to appear on Neighbours this week as the show which launched her career wraps up after 34 years on air.

For the highly anticipated finale of the program Minogue is reunited with Jason Donovan. Promotional images for the final episodes show the pair appearing on Ramsey Street as their characters Scott and Charlene Robinson.

Neighbours will officially end with a 90-minute special to be simultaneously aired on Channels 10 and 10 Peach from 7:30pm on July 28.

OIP Staff

