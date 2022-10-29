LA punks Middle-Aged Queers offer second LP ‘Shout at the Hetero’

Founded in 2019 by ex-members of The Cost, Fang, and the Insaints, Middle-Aged Queers are a Bay Area supergroup of ‘Jurassic Punks’ on a mission to make punk rock gay again.

Written and recorded during the lockdown phase of the pandemic, Middle-Aged Queers’ sophomore album Shout at the Hetero takes a much darker turn than their debut release.

With themes covering gentrification, homelessness, TERFs, and QAnon, Shout at the Hetero will take you on a roller-coaster through a rainbow in the dark.

Like their debut album, Middle-Aged Queers bootstrapped their second LP, Shout at the Hetero by recording it in under 8 hours for less than $US500.

Vocalist Shaun Osburn says “COVID canceled tours, day jobs, side hustles, and housing, and the members of Middle-Aged Queers were no exception.”

“This album captures our cathartic release during an uncertain time.”

Shout at the Hetero will be released digitally on Monday 31 October.

