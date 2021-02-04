Labor’s Penny Wong says “I’m here to stay” following election speculation

Labor’s leader in the senate, Penny Wong, has declared she’s staying in politics and ready to fight the next election.

Wong has confirmed that she’s put her name forward for senate nominations in her home state of South Australia.

“I don’t know if it’s public, but I’ll make it public, senate nominations have opened up again in South Australia and I am putting my hand up again,” Wong told Sky News this morning.

“So, I’m here to stay”.

The politician had considered quitting after the 2019 election loss, but was convinced to stay on by leader Anthony Albanese.

Wong is the fourth longest serving senator after Kim Carr, Eric Abetz, and Marise Payne, having first been elected in 2002.

There has been growing speculation that Prime Minister Scott Morrison will call an early election, possibly for the second half of 2021.The earliest date an election can be scheduled is 7th August 2021, while one must beheld before 21st May 2022.

The most recent Newspoll released earlier this week reported a 50-50 split on the two party preferred scale, but political analysts have suggested that the Morrison government is likely to be returned.

OIP Staff

