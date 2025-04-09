Lady Gaga leaves Perth off her tour schedule

Lady Gaga has announced the tour dates for her Mayhem Ball, but there’s no stop in Perth this time round.

It’ll be the first time Lady Gaga has done a stadium tour of Australia, and it’ll be her visit down under in eleven years. Shows are scheduled for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in December.

The Mother Monster first visited Perth in 2009 when she supported The Pussycat Dolls at the Burswood Dome.

Less than a year later she returned as the headline act, The Moster Ball tour came to Burswood Dome in April 2010. She returned for two nights at the same venue for The Born This Way Ball in July 2012 and in August 2014 she brought the Artpop Ball to Perth’s RAC Arena.

Since then, Gaga’s world tours have skipped Australia completely. The Joanne tour ran through 2017 and 2018 playing 49 shows across North America and Europe, but 11 planned dates were cancelled as the singer struggled with body pain caused by fibromyalgia.

The 2022 Chromatica Ball was a paired back schedule with just 20 shows Europe, the USA and Canada, and a single show in Japan.

Lady Gaga arrives at Crown Perth in 2014. Photographed by Graeme Watson.

The Mayhem Ball, which celebrates the singer’s latest album will arrive at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on 5th December, before heading to Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on 9th December and a final show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on 12th December.

The tour will begin on 16th July in Paradise, Nevada. After touring the USA she’ll take in England, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Germany Netherlands, Belgium and France before heading down under. To date 48 dates have been announced.

Prior the tour Lady Gaga is also playing a series of concerts around the globe which are not part of the Mayhem Ball tour. They include two nights at the massive Coachella Festival in the USA, a huge show on Copacabana Beach in Brazil, two nights in Mexico City and four shows in Singapore in May.

Presale tickets are available from Ticketmaster from Monday.