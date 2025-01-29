Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Lady Gaga shares that her new album will be called ‘Mayhem’

Culture

Lady Gaga has announced her upcoming seventh album will be titled Mayhem and will be in fans hands on 7th March.

Gaga scored a huge worldwide hit with her Bruno Mars duet Die with a Smile, but her other track Disease had mixed results. It was a success in the UK but didn’t do as well on the US or Australian charts.

Disease got rave reviews from music critics but only just cracked the Australian Top 40, coming in at number 39 on the charts. The song fared better in the USA where it made it to number 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it entered the Top 10 in the UK rising to number 7.

It’s anticipated that the singer might reveal the third as-yet-unknown single at the upcoming Grammy awards.

Lady Gaga photographed by Frank LeBon.

Gaga has previously described the new album as being influenced by industrial dance music sounds.

The new record will be the first pop release from Lady Gaga since 2020’s Chromatica. The record is expected to feature 14 songs in total.

Gaga might be eager to get back to music after her film career hit a road bump with her most recent outing in Joker: Folie a Duex earned a Razzie nomination for Worst Picture of 2024, and Worst Actor nod for Joaquin Phoenix and a Worst Actress nomination for Gaga.

Director Todd Philips is up for Worst Director, while Phoenix and Gaga are also in the running for Word Combo. It’s also up for Worst Sequel and Worst Screenplay.

News

Slovakia’s PM proposes Trump inspired gender rules

0
Embattled PM Robert Fico says his government will only recognise two genders.
News

Busselton man Stephen Wells is one of the alleged neo-Nazis arrested in Adelaide

0
Wells has been remanded in custody in Adelaide after marching as part of an alleged neo-Nazi group.
Culture

Flynn V promises electric chaos at ‘FREAK OUT: THE AFTERPARTY’

0
The FREAK OUT is back this Fringe World season, once again bringing a spectacular celebration of outstanding local talent.
History

On This Gay Day | Gay rights pioneer Lex Watson was born in Perth

0
Lex Watson was at the forefront of brining change in Australia.

