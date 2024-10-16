Laneway tickets are selling fast following huge lineup announcement

Tickets for the 2025 St Jerome’s Laneway Festival are selling fast with several cities already completely sold out.

Tickets to the Sydney and Melbourne dates are already exhausted and word is the other cities will also be sold out soon too. The Perth edition will be on Sunday 16th February in Wellington Square.

Next year’s touring festival has an impressive lineup with Charli xcx, Beabadoobee, Clairo, Barry Can’t Swim, Bicep presents Chroma, Remi Wolf and many more.

Laneway Festival co-founders Danny Rogers and Jerome Borazio said they’ve been blown away by the response to the festival’s artist announcement.



“We are beyond grateful and somewhat lost for words. This incredible response is a testament to the extraordinary talent and depth of the artists on the 2025 lineup and the hard work of the Laneway Festival team. It’s so affirming to see such enthusiasm from music fans across Australia and New Zealand, and we can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable experience in February.”

After years of being described as a “bubbling under” pop star Charli xcx has broken through into the mainstream with her latest album brat and last week an extended version of the album arrived bring reimaged takes on its songs and heaps of new tracks too.

The singer is currently getting rave reviews for her North American tour alongside Troye Sivan.

Indie favourite Clairo has been building up her fan base in recent years.

Released in 2017, her lo-fi pop confessional Pretty Girl went viral, earning her a joint record deal with Fader Label. Since then, her albums Immunity (2019) and Sling (2021) have traversed the Billboard charts and garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, the New York Times and more.

For each of her full-length projects Clairo collaborated on production with legendary names like Vampire Weekend artist Rostam Batmanglij (Immunity), Jack Antonoff (Sling), and now partners with Leon Michels for her new era. Her soul-baring third studio album, Charm, is out now.

Remi Wolf is another huge draw card for the festival.

Making waves with her 2019 track Guy, Wolf garnered attention from indie-pop darling Still Woozy and scored a spot opening on their tour. Three critically acclaimed EP’s followed – You’re A Dog, I’m Allergic To Dogs and We Love Dogs! — mostly created in makeshift studios with her co-producer Jared Soloman and limited gear.

With her debut album Juno (2021), Wolf dabbled in funk, pop, indie, punk, dance and everything in between. Her second album Big Ideas has been a huge hit this year and she played Glastonbury in the UK.

The musician identifies as bisexual, and her fans are known as Remjobs. She previously came to Australia in 2019 but didn’t make it to the west coast.

To snap up one of the remaining tickets head to Laneway’s website.