Lara Andallo dissects masculinity & femininity on ‘Head To Toe’

Australian R&B artist Lara Andallo today makes her triumphant return with brand new single and stunning visual for Head To Toe, available to stream and download now via Warner Music Australia.

Head To Toe is the first step of a new chapter of Lara, confirming her allegiance to the sounds of classic R&B and pop, while incorporating futuristic electronica and harder hip-hop/trap production.

Arriving after a lengthy period of self-reflection and sonic experimentation for Lara, Head To Toe sees Lara emerging more confident than ever, with some most honest and vulnerable work to date.

Speaking to the track Lara notes “Head To Toe was the first song I ever wrote where I didn’t hold myself back from saying certain things or try to hide parts of myself that I felt people wouldn’t like.”

“This record quickly became one of my favourite demos at the time, and I didn’t realise why I loved it so much was because I finally let myself be” says Lara on the single.

“The first verse was written from my more masculine/tomboy side, whereas verse 2 was expressing my femininity.”

The track also comes alongside a captivating new visual directed by Melanie Or that explores Lara’s contrasting masculine and feminine energies.

“I already knew as I was writing it in this way that I wanted to do a music video showing the contrast between these two sides, but also show how my aura & power never changes.”

“I had this initial idea of having two distinct & contrasting looks on a rotating podium, but then from there my creative director and I really went in on conceptualising the video, from the lighting, to the props, movement.. everything was intentional & had a purpose.”

“This music video really feels like a proper introduction to who I am. It just captures my duality so well.”

Head To Toe is out now.

Image: Adam Saunders

