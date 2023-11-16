Lauren Crooke set to unveil powerful images of defiance

Prominent Perth photographer Lauren Crooke of Crooked Images is ready to launch her cinematic photography series, Pride Project.

The new exhibition was created in response to alleged violent, hate crimes inflicted on members of the LGBTQIA+ community and the powerful images are set to be shown throughout the remainder of PrideFEST.

Pride Project was born after Lauren Crooke and Wayne Evans invited the Perth LGBTQIA community to participate in a mass group photoshoot, rally, and silent march in April 2023 at the Perth Cultural Centre, as an artistic protest after two men in the community were allegedly violently beaten on James Street on a night out in Northbridge.

The response from the community who participated and those who viewed the images was immense. Seeing it’s impact inspired Crooke to share more stories through her photography to bring awareness and bolster the community.

The project has received the full support of The City of Perth and WA Police, who have assisted with licensing the gallery space in collaboration with Pride WA for the exhibition, and facilitated intermittent road closures on William street during peak hour to be used as a location for one of the photoshoots which will be able to be viewed during the exhibition.

Lauren Crooke, while usually known for her natural light, large-scale mass group nude photoshoots, and boudoir business for women and non-binary folk’s body reclamation, is taking on a new cinematic medium as the vessel for her art and activism.

A 2023 TEDxPerth keynote speaker, and featured artist and exhibitor at the Ballarat International Foto Biennale; Pride Project will be her third exhibition this year.

The opening night will take place on Friday November 17th at the Pride Piazza on the corner of James and Lake streets, Northbridge. The exhibition opens from 6:00pm – 8:00pm and entry is free,

Each piece inspired by real-life accounts submitted by members of the community which Crooke has carefully translated into visual form, using lighting donated by major sponsor, Team Digital, and special effects equipment to direct dramatic scenes that evoke significant narrative and atmosphere.

