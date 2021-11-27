Legendary composer Stephen Sondheim dead at 91

Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim has died aged 91.

Sondheim is credited with transforming musical theatre in the 20th century with a string of hit shows that were artistic, financially successful, but also focused on unexpected subjects and storytelling methods.

The composer died suddenly at him home in Roxbury, Connecticut on Friday. He had been celebrating Thanksgiving with friends the previous day.

He wrote the lyrics for West Side Story alongside Leonard Bernstein who created the music, and worked with Jule Styne on Gypsy, but for most of his works Sondheim worked on both the music and lyrics.

Among his hits were Into the Woods, Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sunday in the Park with George, A Little Night Music, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Assassins, Follies and many more.

His work has remained popular with productions of both Assassins and Company playing on Broadway this year, and other productions filling theatres around the globe.

During his career Sondheim won eight Tony Awards, and eight Grammy awards, he picked up an Oscar for his work on the film Dick Tracy which he wrote the songs for. Madonna gave a show-stopping performance of Sooner or Later at the 1991 Academy Awards.

He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Sunday in the Park with George, alongside James Lapine. He received a Kennedy Centre honor, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Many of Sondheim’s works have been made into feature films, a new version of West Side Story will screen in December. His music has been recorded by a diverse range of artists including Pet Shop Boys, Liza Minnelli, Phil Collins, The Supremes, Gloria Estefan, Gloria Gaynor, Shirley Bassey and Frank Sinatra. While The Ladies Who Lunch has been a popular number for countless drag performers over the years.

Sondheim publicly shared that he was gay when he was in his 40’s and on New Year’s Eve 2017 he married his partner Jeffrey Scott Romley.

More to come….

