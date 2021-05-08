Leigh Andrew Hill is a finalist in the Western Australian of the Year award

Leigh Andrew Hill, the co-owner and editor of OUTinPerth is one of the finalists in this years Western Australian of the Year of the Awards.

The Western Australian of the Year Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding contribution to our State by those born and bred in Western Australia, or those who have chosen to make Western Australia their home.

The much-awaited finalists for the 2021 Western Australian of the Year Awards have been announced, celebrating thirty-seven outstanding Western Australians who have made an extraordinary impact in a range of fields over the past two years.

“I was absolutely shocked to find out I was among this year’s nominees. I still can’t believe it!” Leigh said following the public announcement of his nomination.

“I am so blessed to be able to do my part to serve our local LGBTQIA+ communities, and to receive this news on the same day as my friend and business partner Graeme Watson and I celebrate five years at the helm of OUTinPerth feels extra special.”

“Huge love and thanks to everyone who supports OUTinPerth and All Things Queer on RTRFM – and a very special shout out to Graeme, who always goes above and beyond to keep OUTinPerth thriving. I couldn’t do this without him!” Leigh said.

Leigh has been nominated in the Community Awards alongside, Professor Chan Cheah, Ken Gibbons, Richard Goyder AO, Dr Shannon Simpson and Suzy Urbaniak.

The winners in the fields of community, arts and culture, Aboriginal, business, professions, sport and youth, will be announced at a gala dinner at the Crown Ballroom on 4th June.

Among the outstanding nominees are well known West Australians, alongside many who work quietly behind the scenes making a big difference in their chosen fields.

They include Ken Gibbons from Telethon Community Cinemas who has raised millions of dollars for a wide range of charities, while Brodie McCulloch established the collaborative workspace SpaceCubed, which has lead to the success of many new companies and enterprises.

Julia Redwood from Prospero Productions has been behind a string of award wining documentaries produced in Western Australia.

Alec Coles has helmed the Western Australian Museum since 2010 and guided it through it’s major transformation over the last five year to a spectacular opening of it’s new city facility in 2020.

Iain Grandage is the current Artistic Director of the Perth Festival, as well as being a highly acclaimed composer. His colleague, the Festival’s Executive Director Nathan Bennett is also among the nominees.

Actor and author Julia Hales found success were her play You Know We Belong Together alongside being an advocate for people with disabilities.

Karla Hart’s voice will be familiar to listeners of Noongar Radio, the dancer, writer, filmmaker and director, hosts the station’s Drive Time program, she’s among the finalist for the Aboriginal Award.

See all the finalists

Aboriginal Award – Sponsored by Wesfarmers

Jahna Cedar OAM

Professor Juli Coffin

Doris Eaton

Karla Hart

Harvey Murray

Arts & Culture Award – Sponsored by Woodside Energy

Rachel Bin Salleh

Kylie Bracknell

Alec Coles OBE

Iain Grandage

Julia Hales

Leon Pericles

Business Award – Sponsored by APM

Nathan Bennett

Hannah Mann

Brodie McCulloch

Julian Pace

Julia Redwood

Community Award – Sponsored by Alcoa of Australia

Professor Chan Cheah

Ken Gibbons

Richard Goyder AO

Leigh Andrew Hill

Dr Shannon Simpson

Suzy Urbaniak

Professions Award – Sponsored by HBF

Professor Jonathan Carapetis AM

Professor Michael Henderson

Dr Paola Magni

Emeritus Professor Chemmangot Nayar

Emeritus Professor Cheryl Praeger AC

Sport Award – Sponsored by Channel 7

Hannah Green

Grant Manzoney

Christina Matthews

Murray McHenry

Ben Popham

Youth Award – Sponsored by BHP

Rhiannon Clarke

Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa

Dr Hayley Passmore

Yarlalu Thomas

Kendall Whyte

