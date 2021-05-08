Leigh Andrew Hill is a finalist in the Western Australian of the Year award

Leigh Andrew Hill, the co-owner and editor of OUTinPerth is one of the finalists in this years Western Australian of the Year of the Awards.
The Western Australian of the Year Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding contribution to our State by those born and bred in Western Australia, or those who have chosen to make Western Australia their home.
The much-awaited finalists for the 2021 Western Australian of the Year Awards have been announced, celebrating thirty-seven outstanding Western Australians who have made an extraordinary impact in a range of fields over the past two years.
“I was absolutely shocked to find out I was among this year’s nominees. I still can’t believe it!” Leigh said following the public announcement of his nomination.
Leigh has been nominated in the Community Awards alongside, Professor Chan Cheah, Ken Gibbons, Richard Goyder AO, Dr Shannon Simpson and Suzy Urbaniak.
The winners in the fields of community, arts and culture, Aboriginal, business, professions, sport and youth, will be announced at a gala dinner at the Crown Ballroom on 4th June.
Among the outstanding nominees are well known West Australians, alongside many who work quietly behind the scenes making a big difference in their chosen fields.
They include Ken Gibbons from Telethon Community Cinemas who has raised millions of dollars for a wide range of charities, while Brodie McCulloch established the collaborative workspace SpaceCubed, which has lead to the success of many new companies and enterprises.
Julia Redwood from Prospero Productions has been behind a string of award wining documentaries produced in Western Australia.
Alec Coles has helmed the Western Australian Museum since 2010 and guided it through it’s major transformation over the last five year to a spectacular opening of it’s new city facility in 2020.
Iain Grandage is the current Artistic Director of the Perth Festival, as well as being a highly acclaimed composer. His colleague, the Festival’s Executive Director Nathan Bennett is also among the nominees.
Actor and author Julia Hales found success were her play You Know We Belong Together alongside being an advocate for people with disabilities.
Karla Hart’s voice will be familiar to listeners of Noongar Radio, the dancer, writer, filmmaker and director, hosts the station’s Drive Time program, she’s among the finalist for the Aboriginal Award.
Aboriginal Award – Sponsored by Wesfarmers
Jahna Cedar OAM
Professor Juli Coffin
Doris Eaton
Karla Hart
Harvey Murray
Arts & Culture Award – Sponsored by Woodside Energy
Rachel Bin Salleh
Kylie Bracknell
Alec Coles OBE
Iain Grandage
Julia Hales
Leon Pericles
Business Award – Sponsored by APM
Nathan Bennett
Hannah Mann
Brodie McCulloch
Julian Pace
Julia Redwood
Community Award – Sponsored by Alcoa of Australia
Professor Chan Cheah
Ken Gibbons
Richard Goyder AO
Leigh Andrew Hill
Dr Shannon Simpson
Suzy Urbaniak
Professions Award – Sponsored by HBF
Professor Jonathan Carapetis AM
Professor Michael Henderson
Dr Paola Magni
Emeritus Professor Chemmangot Nayar
Emeritus Professor Cheryl Praeger AC
Sport Award – Sponsored by Channel 7
Hannah Green
Grant Manzoney
Christina Matthews
Murray McHenry
Ben Popham
Youth Award – Sponsored by BHP
Rhiannon Clarke
Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa
Dr Hayley Passmore
Yarlalu Thomas
Kendall Whyte
