Let the games begin! ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ is coming to Stan

Culture

After months of swirling rumours, the Olympics of RuPaul’s Drag Race has officially been announced.

Described as a once-in-a-lifetime competition, RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars will see 12 queens from across the international Drag Race franchises face off for a chance to win an all-new title and as-yet undisclosed prize.

The incredible Kween Kong, who you may know as a runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two or from her jaw-dropping performances with Briefs Factory, will be representing Australia and New Zealand on the global stage.

Kween Kong will be in the race alongside Athena Likis (Belgium), Eva Le Queen (Philippines), Gala Varo (Mexico), Kitty Scott-Claus (UK), Miranda Lebrao (Brazil), Nehellenia (Italy), Pythia (Canada), Soa de Muse (France), Tessa Testicle (Germany), Vanity Vain (Sweden) and the one and only Alyssa Edwards (USA).

Unlike the UK and Canada vs the World seasons, Global All Stars will only feature one queen from each franchise, evening the odds for the players battling it out for the crown.

Meet the queens below and let us know who you’re rooting for!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premieres Friday, 16 August on Stan.

