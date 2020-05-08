Report suggests LGBTIQ+ people affected more by COVID-19

A new report has suggested that LGBTIQ+ people are impacted more by COVID-19 than the wider population.
OutRight Action International has released a report, Vulnerability Amplified: The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on LGBTIQ people, documenting effects of the pandemic on LGBTIQ people.
The group says while the COVID-19 pandemic leaves no country and no individual unaffected, drawing on almost 60 rapid research interviews conducted with LGBTIQ people in all regions of the world, the report overwhelmingly shows that the challenges faced by LGBTIQ people as a result of the virus and surrounding containment measures are specific and amplified compared to the broader population.
The specific challenges faced by LGBTIQ people identified in OutRight’s new report are:
Executive Director of OutRight Action International, Jessica Stern said while the pandemic affects everyone, LGBTIQ+ appear to be affected more than the average person.
“COVID-19 and the surrounding containment measures affect everyone, everywhere. But those most marginalized feel it more. Even in the absence of a pandemic, LGBTIQ people experience higher levels of discrimination, violence and deprivation around the world.
“Now we are at a heightened risk of domestic and family abuse, we lack access to crucial HIV and gender affirming medication, get scapegoated for the pandemic, and excluded from relief efforts, while being cut off from LGBTIQ organizations and support networks.
“For us the situation is dire. I fear how many LGBTIQ people will lose their lives because of the amplified vulnerability we face. We need immediate action from governments, the UN, and the philanthropic sector to prevent an LGBTIQ humanitarian crisis.” Stern said.
The results of the research report issued today are reinforced by initial data from applications to OutRight’s COVID-19 Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund.
Within a month of opening for applications, OutRight received over 1,500 requests for help from LGBTIQ organizations across the world, the vast majority requesting resources to alleviate food and shelter insecurity.
Outright International says LGBTIQ organizations are being called on to step in where other institutions fail to safeguard LGBTIQ people’s health, safety and wellness.
Source: Media Release
