LGBTIQ+ groups welcome first-ever meeting with Premier Roger Cook

National and West Australian LGBTIQ+ groups have held a first-ever meeting with WA Premier Roger Cook, marking the beginning of conversations between the WA Government and community.

National LGBTIQ+ Body Equality Australia and WA advocacy groups including Rainbow Futures, TransFolk of WA, Youth Pride Network and Pride WA met with the Premier to discuss establishing a whole of government approach to LGBTQIA+ issues, urgent upcoming reforms, and greater support for WA advocacy groups.

Members of local WA advocacy group, Rainbow Futures discussed the need for funding to LGBTIQ+ groups across WA.

“We’re excited to commence a productive working relationship with Premier Cook, to ensure that in this government, LGBTQIA+ communities have a voice.” Nat Latter, Rainbow Futures member said.

“Too often, decisions on issues that impact us are made without us. But after deep community consultation and learning from successful models interstate and overseas, we’re delighted to bring a proposal for a rainbow portfolio to government,” said Misty Farquhar OAM and Rainbow futures member.

“If successful it would mean a dedicated home (and responsible MP), to ensure we are represented in everyday issues across many areas of government, and address those unique to us like non-consensual surgeries and medical interventions on intersex babies and children.”

Equality Australia CEO Anna brown affirmed the need for establishing conversations between government and community as pressing reforms make their way to WA Parliament.

“I’m delighted to be back in Perth to meet the extraordinary LGBTIQ+ community here and be part of this first ever conversation with the Premier and our communities,” she said.

“We’re keen to continue conversations and impress the urgency of reform to end damaging conversion practices, remove barriers to gender recognition and ensure LGBTIQ+ people are free from discrimination at work, school and when accessing services.

“We’ve seen the positive results that can be achieved when governments approach LGBTIQ+ issues by listening to our community. Our hope is that this first conversation with the Premier can lead to a whole-of-government approach to LGBTIQ+ issues that listens to and prioritises the voices and needs of local LGBTIQ+ communities.”

Emery Wishart, Team Lead at Transfolk WA also welcomed the dialogue with the premier.

“TransFolk of WA is pleased to have met with Premier Cook today. We’ve been working on gender recognition law reform as a priority since 2018, and it was important to share the challenges our community currently faces,” Wishart said.

“Another key focus for us is organisational resourcing especially to assist our community in the lead up to reform and with vital trans peer support.”

“Delighted to meet with the premier and hope to see him at PrideFEST. Our month of celebration and solidarity in Western Australia,” Lauren Butterfly CEO of Pride WA said.

“Youth pride network are excited are glad to talk with the premier around the latest state of play report with the premier and hare its findings,” Cheyeanne Henderson-Watkins, Youth Pride Network Policy and Project coordinator, said.

“It’s important for queer young people to be involved in conversations government and we are keen to remain connected with the premier as they work towards the reforms for safety of queer young people in WA.”

