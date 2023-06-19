LGBTIQA+ venue The ParQ bar announces it’s almost ready to re-open

East Victoria Park LGBTIQA+ venue The ParQ Bar opened in January, only to suddenly close a few months later.

Now the bar has announced its nearly ready to re-open. A post on the venue’s Instagram page shared the news that they are ready to start pouring cocktails again.

“Unleash your spirit and join the celebration of love at our soon-to-open LGBTQ-friendly bar!

“Get ready for an enchanting journey of tantalizing cocktails, unforgettable moments, and an atmosphere filled with acceptance and joy.” the message reads.

There’s no date yet for when the doors will open again, but the bar will be open seven days a week from 11am until midnight.

Many members of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ community were surprised to hear of the venue closing in March, with many of them sharing on social media that they were unaware of the bar existing.

Over the years many venues have tried to make their mark as Perth’s third LGBTIQA+ friendly venue after long running pub The Court and nightclub Connections. The ParQ Bar however was different, as it was the city’s fourth venue following the success of The Flaming Galah in Fremantle.

During its brief stint earlier this year the venue featured drag shows, musicians and a range of entertainment.

OIP Staff, H/T to Queer Perth

