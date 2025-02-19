Search
Graeme Watson
Liberal candidate Paul Mansfield says he has no memory of posting homophobic jokes

Paul Mansfield, the Liberal candidate for Darling Range at the state election, says he has no recollection of posting homophobic jokes on his personal Facebook page.

A Liberal party media conference was derailed earlier today when Mansfield was asked about decade old posts on his Facebook page that were described as homophobic jokes and memes that were degrading to women.

Mansfield said he had no comment to make about the posts from 2013 and 2015, and said he couldn’t recall making the posts. Immediately after the media asked about his social media content his accounts were deleted.

Mansfield was appearing alongside Western Australian Liberal leader Libby Mettam to announce a policy on tackling domestic violence. Mettam also declined to comment on the the candidate’s past social media content.

Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti said the incident was another examle of how dysfunctional the Liberal party is as the state races towards the election.

“She was standing next to a candidate who made degrading, and in fact, disgusting comments about women, and they’re trying to sell a policy on family and domestic violence.

“This shows you that this Liberal Party is completely chaotic and dysfunctional.” Saffioti told The West Australian.

Labor MLC Peter Foster highlighted the incident on social media saying Mansfield was “another poor choice of Liberal candidate”.

Liberal MP James Stevens compares including gender info on census to recognising Jedi as a religion

Despite Stevens claims the ABS has never proposed adding Jedi as a option for religion.
Calls for the Queensland government to reverse its ban on the medical treatment of trans youth

Over 100 organisations and prominent Australians say the government's move is “unreasonable, unnecessary and disproportionate”. 
Billionaire Clive Palmer launches new political party ‘Trumpet of Patriots’

Clive Palmer says he'll spend "whatever is required" to win seats at the federal election.
Robert Baxter shares new tune ‘Camboy’ ahead of new EP ‘Stargirl’

The new track is a slice of pure pop with Baxter's distinctive sound.

On This Gay Day | WA MP claims lesbians bounce on each other

The debate to equalise the age of consent saw some shocking comments from politicians.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture