Lidia Thorpe says census decision is “irresponsible and divisive”

Senator Lidia Thorpe has added her voice to the growing number of politicians calling on the Albanese government to reconsider its decision to ban questions about gender identity and sex characteristic from the 2026 national census.

Thorpe has labeled the decision, largely attributed as a ‘Captain’s Call’ by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as “appalling” and “irresponsible and divisive”.

The Australian bureau of Statistics had planned to add long promised questions about gender and sexuality to the 2026 census and has been testing the proposed questions under the guidance of an expert panel. However, a fortnight ago the government announced it was putting the kibosh on the plan.

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe.

Several government frontbenchers explained that the decision was an attempt to protect members of the LGBTIQA+ communities from “divisive debates“, or as Treasurer Jim Chalmers put it, “nastiness“. The Nine newspapers later reported on cabinet leaks that suggested that the decision has been put forward by the Prime Minister who was concerned about the questions being too confusing.

As members of his own party voiced their opposition to the move the PM said he’d allow a single question on sexuality but ruled out asking Australians about their gender identity or sex characteristics.

This only lead to more criticism of the governments approach and by the end of the week over 120 health and community organisations had signed on to an open letter calling for a reversal of the decision.

Senator Thorpe said the government’s latest position was one that would leave transgender, intersex and gender-diverse Australia’s uncounted, but would also have real impacts on their lives as the data would not be available to apply to healthcare and other services.

“The decision by the Albanese government to exclude questions on gender identity and sex characteristics from the census is appalling.”

“They need to stick to their promise and reverse this decision.”

“This irresponsible and divisive decision will harm intersex, trans and gender diverse people. Not only because it singles them out to be left uncounted, but because it will have real impacts on people’s access to healthcare and services.”

Senator Thorpe highlighted the recent findings from the Victoria Coroner relating to the deaths of Bridget Flack and four other transgender women in Victoria.

“Bridget Flack’s story is a tragic example of why this is urgent. Bridget was a transgender woman who was one of my constituents. She was an artist and a vibrant member of our local community. Bridget died by suicide after a long period of being denied access to the services she needed.”

“The Victorian Coroner has said that to properly support the needs of the trans and gender diverse community, we need better data, and that the Australian census is a good way to do this data collection.”

“We need accurate information that can tell us where intersex, trans and gender diverse people are living so governments and organisations know where services are most needed.” Senator Thorpe said.

“It’s utterly shameful that Albanese is dismissing the Coroner’s findings, and the calls from health experts.”

“We need to stand strong with the trans and gender diverse community right now.”