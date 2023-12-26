Lifeblood CEO announces major changes to blood donations

Major changes are coming to the way Australia’s blood donations are accessed with the CEO of Lifeblood announcing a new approach to how the gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men are viewed.

Currently gay men and other men who have been involved in same-sex sexual activity must abstain from sex for three months before being able to donate blood. People who take PrEP, the preventative HIV treatment, are also banned from being donors.

These rules are set to change under a new strategy being rolled out by Lifeblood.

Lifeblood CEO says new approach will be world-leading

Lifeblood’s CEO Professor Stephen Cornelissen authored an article that was published in the Star Observer today saying it was clear the rules around blood donation needed to change.

“There is no question blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men must change.” Professor Cornelissen said. “We hear their pain and frustration when they can’t do something so many people take for granted – help their fellow human being with the simple yet life-giving act of donating blood or plasma.

While Lifeblood has urged the LGBTIQA+ communities to be patient in the past and previously suggested that changing the rules could potentially lead to less people being willing to donate blood, they now say they can go further than countries overseas have.

“We want to propose donation options that allow as many people as possible to donate, including those with new or multiple partners and the tens of thousands taking PrEP, an antiretroviral medication to prevent HIV.”

Stephen Cornelissen elaborated on the new organisation’s new two pathway approach. Earlier today advocates for change at the Let Us Give campaign noticed the wording on Lifeblood’s website had changed.

“One would allow everyone, regardless of their sexual activity, including gay and bisexual men, and anyone taking PrEP, to donate plasma without any wait period at all through the ‘plasma pathway’.

“The other sees people donating blood using what’s called an individual risk assessment (IRA) or a gender-neutral approach, where all donors are asked the same questions regardless of their gender.” Professor Cornelissen wrote.

“Why two approaches and not just a gender-neutral approach as introduced in the United Kingdom, Canada, and United States? Because under this approach, many people who can’t donate under current rules in Australia would remain ineligible to donate blood and plasma.

“In the US, it is estimated that three quarters of the gay and bisexual population remain ineligible. We know we can do better in Australia by having a way forward that allows for both plasma and blood donations, and we can do it without impacting on patient safety. It doesn’t have to be an ‘either/or’ approach.” the Lifeblood CEO said.

Graeme Watson

