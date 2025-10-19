Lilly Wachowski joins Victoria’s TILDE film festival as patron

Iconic filmmaker and one half of the visionary creators of The Matrix, Lilly Wachowski, has joined an Australian trans and gender diverse film festival as patron for 2025.

TILDE is recognised as the only dedicated film festival for transgender and gender diverse cinema in the southern hemisphere.

Held in Victoria, the festival runs from Friday 31 October – Sunday 2 November at Footscray Community Arts and the Footscray Drill Hall.

TILDE CEO Ro Bright says to have someone of Lilly’s influence and vision as a patron of our festival is a powerful reminder that trans stories resonate globally.



“As trans people in the US face relentless attacks on their rights and dignity, celebrating and connecting with trans artists who dare to imagine new worlds matters more than ever,” Bright said.



“We’re thrilled to welcome filmmaker Ro Haber all the way from Los Angeles for the screening of We Are Pat, their sharp and funny reimagining of the infamous ’90s film It’s Pat.

“With performances, puppets, fan readings, and music, it’s going to be a night that embodies everything TILDE stands for: creativity, community, and trans stories told on our own terms.

We Are Pat



“Investing in local emerging filmmakers is central to our work. The Our Future session showcases trans and gender-expansive filmmakers from Melbourne and Aotearoa who are confronting and reshaping culture through their art. Their stories don’t just reflect the world – they reimagine it.”

The festival will host six sessions across three days to celebrate the work of established and emerging trans and gender diverse artists.

Following on from their 10th birthday in 2024, opening night will feature a collaboration with Sapphic Flicks at Footscray Community Arts Centre. From conversation to connection, TILDE 2025 opening night promises to be the impetus and space community needs to make the future.

For more about TILDE Film Festival, head to tildemelbourne.com