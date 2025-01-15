Linda Nolan dies after long battle with cancer

Linda Nolan, a member of the famous British pop band The Nolans, has died aged 65.

The singer and TV presenter found fame in the 1970s and 1980s as part of the family singing group The Nolans, over their long history sisters Linda, Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne all spent time in the band.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, after beating the disease her cancer returned in 2017, and later spread to her brain, liver and bones. Sister Bernie Nolan, who after her singing career went on to appear in the long running TV series The Bill, died of breast cancer in 2013.

Linda Nolan (Shutterstock).

Anne Nolan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, which returned in 2020, before she announced she was cancer free for a second time. Younger sister Coleen was also treated for skin cancer in 2023.

Linda Nolan’s passing was announced on the group’s social media accounts.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of beloved Linda Nolan. She faced incurable cancer with courage, grace & determination, inspiring millions. Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully. A pop icon and beacon of hope, Linda will never be forgotten” the post read.

The groups careers began in the early 1970s as The Nolan Sisters. They found success appearing with Cliff Richard on his television series and soon began releasing their own records. They also made appearances on the comedy show The Two Ronnies, and toured with Frank Sinatra.

In 1979 the band released the disco tinged I’m in the Mood for Dancing, which became their best known song. The following year they shorted their name to The Nolans and kept up the chart success with the catchy Gotta Pull Myself Together and their album Making Waves. Their success continued with their 1981 album Portrait.

Linda Nolan left the group in 1983 and went on to have a successful solo career in entertainment and musicals. She appeared in the touring musical based on the Australian TV show Prisoner, where she played the prison governor. She also appeared in the musical Blood Brothers playing Mrs Johnstone, a role that had also been played by sisters Bernie and Denise.

She appeared in the thirteenth season of the UK’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, and was a regular guest on British television shows.

In 2009 alongside sisters Bernie, Coleen and Maureen the band united for a successful tour and the release of a new album.

Breast Cancer Now thanks Linda Nolan for many years of support

Charity Breast Cancer Now, who Nolan worked with for many years, has praised her contribution in raising awareness and vital funds for their organisation.

“We’re heartbroken to hear of the death of our long-standing ambassador Linda Nolan. Linda was a Breast Cancer Now ambassador for many years, during which she was a fierce and unwavering supporter of our work – especially as a staunch advocate for championing the needs of people living with secondary breast cancer.” the organisation said on social media.

“Over the years, Linda’s support extended to attending our fundraising events in person, such as the Pink Ribbon Ball and The Show.”

Breast Cancer Now said even in her final months Nolan had continued to work with them.

“In the last few months of her life, Linda rallied alongside us as we petitioned for life-extending drug Enhertu to be made available on the NHS for patients with HER2-low secondary breast cancer.

“It has been an honour to have Linda as our ambassador. We are sending our condolences and our warmest thoughts to her family, and to everyone who loved her.”

Linda Nolan spoke about her cancer experience alongside sister Coleen on the British show Loose Women in 2016.