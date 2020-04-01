Lindsay Lohan teases new music with mysterious video

The only Lindsay Lohan has hinted that she will be making a return to the realm of music after almost a decade away from the studio.

In a mysterious video posted to Twitter today Lohan announced “I’m back!”, providing a link to pre-save an as yet unnamed single on Spotify.

LiLo made her music debut in 2004 with dancefloor jam Rumours, releasing two studio albums in 2004 and 2005, returning with a one-off single Bossy in 2008.

Lindsay had recently been teasing a new tune entitled Xanax, telling Andy Cohen to expect the single in 2020 during US broadcaster CNN’s New Year’s celebrations.

Lohan recently spent some time in Australia as one of the judges on our adaptation of the international hit The Masked Singer, though Network Ten have announced she will not be invited to return for a second season.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.