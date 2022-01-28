Living Proud seek LGBTQIA+ input ahead of Mental Health Act review



The WA Mental Health Commission are set to undertake a review of our state’s Mental Health Act, and local LGBTQIA+ organisations are seeking input from our communities.

Living Proud WA, in partnership with TransFolk of WA, WAAC, GRAI, Youth Pride Network, Rainbow Futures WA and Pride WA, are hosting consultation sessions in the coming weeks. These sessions will help shape submissions for the upcoming review.

The review aims to identify elements of the Act that work well, areas that could be improved and make recommendations to the Minister for Mental Health and members of state parliament.

The organisations are seeking input from people who have received treatment under the Act in the last five years, those who have supported someone receiving treatment, those who work in the mental health sector in various capacities and others who have feedback about the effectiveness and operation of the Act.

Group sessions will be held at City West Lotteries House on Thursday 3rd February and Saturday 5th February. Individual feedback can also be arranged in person or online, and all discussions and interviews will be conducted by experienced mental health professionals.

Proof of double vaccination must be provided for entry to City West Lotteries House in accordance with the venue’s policy.

To register for the sessions on Thu Feb 3 (6pm) and Sat Feb 5 (10am), email Deborah Costello at [email protected] or 0408 900 448

