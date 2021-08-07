Local band Axe Girl call it quits but will have one final gig

Local band Axe Girl have announced it’s the end of the road, but they’ll be having one final gig to say goodbye to all their fans.

“It is with a heavy, but full heart that after 10 glorious years, we announce the end of Axe Girl. We’ have had the best EVER time and would do it all over again in a heartbeat. but now it’s time to move forward.” the band said on their social media channels.

“We have our LAST EVER gig at Rosemount Hotel on Sunday 15th August. Please come celebrate and commiserate.”

The band’s demise comes as front woman Addison Axe has made a decision to step away from the music industry and focus her energy on a new fitness business she has opened with partner, photographer Emma Sulley.

The band started off as a three-piece but over the years has grown to a quintet with Addison Axe on vocals and guitar, Brendan Bissis on guitar, Fraser Cringle on drums, Ness Thornton on bass and Elloise Walsh on keyboards and guitar.

Axe and Thornton are also members of The Tommyhawks, who also recently announced their final shows. Thornton is additionally a member of Jebediah.

Over the years the band have delivered a number of tracks that have found a lot of love on local radio including Give Me Your Tee Shirt, 1981, Yoko Ono and Beach – Take Off Your Clothes.

