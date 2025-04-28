Local community radio station RTRFM triumphs at Webby Awards

The online home for Perth community radio station RTRFM has been named the Best Music Website in the world by the prestigious Webby Awards, triumphing over fellow nominees Lady Gaga, Apple Music and Soundcloud x Billie Eilish.

Perth-based studio Start earned the top honours in the Websites and Mobile Sites – Music category at the 29th Annual Webby Awards, as selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences jury.

Lady Gaga’s website was named the People’s Voice Winner in the same category, which is awarded through a public vote.

Last year’s winner in the Music category was Metallica, who won both the Webby and People’s Voice prize in 2024. But RTRFM and Lady Gaga split the accolades for 2025.

“We’re extremely chuffed and extremely flabbergasted by the win,” said Simon Miraudo, General Manager at RTRFM.

“Our listeners, volunteers and staff have long believed RTRFM can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the best music outlets in the world, so to get this kind of global recognition for our website, and our new online-only channel RTR2, is both humbling and validating.

“Lady Gaga now has a standing invitation to any of our upcoming events, and we’ll even throw in a plus-one for a friend.”

The award-winning RTRFM website (rtrfm.com.au), which launched in August 2024, exemplifies Start’s innovative approach to digital design, bringing the station’s eclectic, community-driven identity into a bold, modern digital space. The comprehensive redesign features a reimagined brand identity, seamless access to live radio and podcasts, a sprawling mix archive, and RTRFM’s experimental new sister station, RTR2.

“This project represents everything we love about what we do – creative freedom, cultural significance, and work that stands far apart from the crowd,” said Neil Mason, Managing Director at Start.

“It’s an incredible honour to be recognised on this global stage alongside the biggest names in music and tech.”

RTRFM and Start will be recognised at the 29th Annual Webby Awards ceremony hosted by Ilana Glazer in New York City on Monday 12 May.

Other Webby winners in 2025 include Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Walton Goggins, Amelia Dimoldenberg, and many more.

OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is a former employee of RTRFM and a volunteer broadcaster at the station.