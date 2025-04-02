Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Local legend Ivan King to share his reflections

Culture

As part of the Lotterywest Boorloo Heritage Festival, the City of Perth and His Majesty’s Theatre are presenting Reflections with Ivan King OAM, a special one-off event at His Majesty’s Theatre on
Saturday 12 April 2025 at 4pm.

This rare treat for theatre enthusiasts and history buffs will feature Ivan King – the beloved
Historian at His Majesty’s Theatre and a distinguished figure in Western Australia’s performing arts
community.

- Advertisement -

He will be joined by Sally Sander, a celebrated veteran of the stage with a six decade-long career.

Ivan King.

Arts and Culture Trust CEO, Janis Carren, said she was delighted this show could be presented as part
of the Boorloo Heritage Festival.

“Ivan and Sally will share insights and personal anecdotes from their remarkable careers, offering an
invaluable opportunity to hear highlights from decades spent working in theatre.”

Arts and Culture Trust’s Director, Mark Howett, said the show is packed with wisdom and war stories
from behind the curtain.

“Reflections traces Ivan King’s theatrical journey through decades of Perth’s cultural evolution,” he
said.

“It’s honest, hilarious and unexpectedly moving.

“From dressing rooms to standing ovations, Reflections captures the chaotic charm and quiet beauty
of Ivan King’s life in theatre.

“It’s funny, poignant and a love letter to the people who built Perth’s stages and iconic venues.”

Reflections with Ivan King OAM is an unmissable event for theatre enthusiasts, history lovers, and
anyone interested in the evolution of Perth’s cultural identity. It offers a personal and reflective look
at the evolution of Western Australia’s performing arts landscape.

Whether you are a long-time theatre lover or a newcomer to the world of performing arts, this
special celebration of Perth’s vibrant arts heritage promises to be an inspiring afternoon filled with
rich history and heartfelt stories.

Tickets are on sale now.

Latest

News

Former WA Governor Malcolm McCusker to lead inquiry into election

0
Premier Roger Cook said today that there was no question over who won each seat at the election.
Culture

‘Thirst’ will be Yirra Yaakin’s first production for 2025

0
The world premiere of the new play is on 29th April.
Culture

Film star Val Kilmer dead at 65

0
The actor was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s and 1990s.
Culture

British comedian Jimmy Carr to play RAC Arena

0
The British comedian is playing stacks of shows across Australia.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Former WA Governor Malcolm McCusker to lead inquiry into election

0
Premier Roger Cook said today that there was no question over who won each seat at the election.
Culture

‘Thirst’ will be Yirra Yaakin’s first production for 2025

0
The world premiere of the new play is on 29th April.
Culture

Film star Val Kilmer dead at 65

0
The actor was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s and 1990s.
Culture

British comedian Jimmy Carr to play RAC Arena

0
The British comedian is playing stacks of shows across Australia.
Culture

Catch ‘Le Clique’ at Crown this May

0
The acclaimed show will be performed in Perth for the first time.

Former WA Governor Malcolm McCusker to lead inquiry into election

Graeme Watson -
Premier Roger Cook said today that there was no question over who won each seat at the election.
Read more

‘Thirst’ will be Yirra Yaakin’s first production for 2025

Graeme Watson -
The world premiere of the new play is on 29th April.
Read more

Film star Val Kilmer dead at 65

Graeme Watson -
The actor was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s and 1990s.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture