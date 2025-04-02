Local legend Ivan King to share his reflections

As part of the Lotterywest Boorloo Heritage Festival, the City of Perth and His Majesty’s Theatre are presenting Reflections with Ivan King OAM, a special one-off event at His Majesty’s Theatre on

Saturday 12 April 2025 at 4pm.

This rare treat for theatre enthusiasts and history buffs will feature Ivan King – the beloved

Historian at His Majesty’s Theatre and a distinguished figure in Western Australia’s performing arts

community.

He will be joined by Sally Sander, a celebrated veteran of the stage with a six decade-long career.

Ivan King.

Arts and Culture Trust CEO, Janis Carren, said she was delighted this show could be presented as part

of the Boorloo Heritage Festival.



“Ivan and Sally will share insights and personal anecdotes from their remarkable careers, offering an

invaluable opportunity to hear highlights from decades spent working in theatre.”



Arts and Culture Trust’s Director, Mark Howett, said the show is packed with wisdom and war stories

from behind the curtain.



“Reflections traces Ivan King’s theatrical journey through decades of Perth’s cultural evolution,” he

said.



“It’s honest, hilarious and unexpectedly moving.



“From dressing rooms to standing ovations, Reflections captures the chaotic charm and quiet beauty

of Ivan King’s life in theatre.



“It’s funny, poignant and a love letter to the people who built Perth’s stages and iconic venues.”



Reflections with Ivan King OAM is an unmissable event for theatre enthusiasts, history lovers, and

anyone interested in the evolution of Perth’s cultural identity. It offers a personal and reflective look

at the evolution of Western Australia’s performing arts landscape.

Whether you are a long-time theatre lover or a newcomer to the world of performing arts, this

special celebration of Perth’s vibrant arts heritage promises to be an inspiring afternoon filled with

rich history and heartfelt stories.

Tickets are on sale now.