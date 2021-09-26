Local musician Grace Sanders launches new tune ‘Scrolling’

Local electro-pop musician Grace Sanders is back in all of her eclectic, genre-mixing glory, unveiling her new single Scrolling.

Sanders describes the track as a modern break-up song, where relationships play out on social media.

“Scrolling is a modern breakup song, where these online spaces and technological resources have become much more vital avenues for communicating and fostering relationships. The depth and intimacy cultivated in these spaces, and the intensity of feeling inspired by seeing a past partner ‘move on’ online is something emphasised by our current inability to move freely and interact face to face.” Sanders said.

The media release for the new tune describes it as “Heart-fluttering basslines and woozy, drama-filled layers prance and prod, delivering a decadent brand of polished synth-pop. As Sanders continues to embrace her electro-darkness tendencies, soulful earworm melodies and bright spots of modern-inspired chaos spring to the forefront.”

Since releasing their first EP GUMS earlier this year, Grace Sanders and collaborator Ezekiel Padmanabham have been finding a lot of fans with their music that combines R&B, indie, electronic and pop influences to create a unique sound.

Take a listen to the new tune.

