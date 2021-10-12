Local talent celebrated at The Proud Awards 2021 ceremony

Perth’s LGBTQIA+ communities came together to celebrate fabulous local talent, community spirit and enjoy a spectacular show at The Proud Awards 2021 ceremony over the weekend.

Now in it’s sixth year, the awards have grown from a celebration of Perth’s incredible drag scene, to also honour others who work towards strengthening the local LGBTQIA+ community.

Ahead of this year’s celebrations it was revealed that Connections Nightclub owner Tim Brown would be joining the Hall of Fame, alongside local icons DJ Seb Sharp, Mark Reid, Aunty Vanessa Smith, June Lowe and Strykermeyer.

Hosted by Donna Kebab and Fay Rocious, the audience was treated to entertainment from a slue of Perth performers: BarbieQ, Alexas Armstrong, Veronica Jean Jones, Ruby Jewelz, Lotta L’Amore, Sassie Cassie, Miss Cara, Perri Prism, Ginava, Justin Sider, Liberty Genre, Danisa Snake, Jaxon Coke, Bobby Knox, Flynn V, Daddy Hayden, Leggy Blonde, Toots and A Woman Named Jovi – as well as the hostesses and organiser Dean Misdale themselves!

Though she was in control of the night’s proceedings, Fay Rocious was in for a surprise with a massive five award wins. The queen took home Drag Show of the Year for her Dua Lipa inspired Future Nostaglia show, Perth’s Favourite Drag Queen, Miss Congeniality, Perth’s Favourite Event (Drag Factory, alongside fellow hosts Cougar Morrison, Donna Kebab and Alexas Armstrong) and the much-coveted Entertainer of the Year.

Danisa Snake and Justin Sider both took home Best New Drag Talent after a tie in the public voting, while Kayty Banks snapped up DJ of the Year, Perri Prism lit up the room as Creative Artist of the Year for her wonderful wiggery and Demi Licious was voted Best of the Ball for her fiery phoenix look and beautiful tribute to her friend on the night.

The mighty Perth Rams were once again voted Sports Club of the Year for their community building efforts and Perth Gay Social Club earned Social Group of the Year as they ramp up their events across the city.

Connection and Wellbeing Australia’s Bella Broadway took home the Community Spirit Award for her work in suicide prevention and mental health, Serenity Von Varda and the team behind Live Work Pose took out Variety Show of the Year for their fierce fundraising event and OUTinPerth’s own Graeme Watson was honoured for Outstanding Community Contribution.

