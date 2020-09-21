Log on to the Queer Screen Film Festival

This year, Queer Screen Film Fest comes to you! Available on more screens than ever, the 8th Queer Screen Film Fest will be online and on-demand and it can be accessed from anywhere in Australia.

The full program comprises over 40 feature films, documentaries and shorts – 90 percent of which can be accessed by LGBTIQ+ communities and allies around the county until Thursday 27 September.

Festival Director Lisa Rose says the program includes 29 Australian premieres and is the perfect antidote to coronavirus restrictions.

“This festival, we get to queer up screens and devices around the nation. Join us from the comfort and safety of your own home and escape to another queer time, another queer place. A whole world of queer stories awaits.”

Highlights of the festival include two new films which welcome the return of the warm weather with CICADA and COCOON, both of which are set in the northern hemisphere summertime.

Fresh from its world premiere in August, CICADA follows Ben as he bounces through hot and steamy New York, from one hook up to the next, until he meets Sam.

COCOON follows 14-year-old Nora as she traipses through Berlin after her big sister during the long and languid summer holidays, watching and wondering why she doesn’t fit in – until she

meets Romy. The film premiered at Berlinale this year and is screening for the first time in Australia with Queer Screen.

Set against the twinkling lights of West Hollywood, BREAKING FAST is a romantic comedy about Mo, a practicing Muslim, who is pleasantly surprised when Kal, an all-American guy, offers to join him in his nightly Iftars (the traditional meal eaten to break the fast during Ramadan).

The film aimed to be the first of its kind to feature a practicing Muslim character who is gay and not dealing with those two things in conflict, but rather, in harmony!

Cool off with MOONLIT WINTER, an exquisite slow-burn film set in snowy Hokkaido in Japan. South Korean teenager Sae-bom intercepts a letter to her mother that hints at a yearning secret

love. She plans a holiday for her mother and surreptitiously arranges a reunion.

MOONLIT WINTER closed the prestigious Busan International Film Festival last year and is also having its Australian premiere during QSFF20.

From award winning director Philippe Faucon, PROUD is a powerful and moving three-part miniseries about Charles, Victor and Diego – three generations of the same French family.

Both epic and intimate, Proud is an engrossing and superbly acted depiction of how political and societal attitudes change over the years, as do families and their relationships.

GOSSAMER FOLDS, which recently had its world premiere at Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival, is a heart-warming tale about families of origin and the friends who become family. Ten

year-old Tate strikes up an unlikely friendship with his new neighbours – a retired college professor and his transgender daughter, Gossamer (played by TRANSPARENT’S Alexandra

Grey).

Although set in the 1980s, the film’s currency with the here and now is startling and the determination of the two lead characters – Gossamer to live her life how she wants and Tate to

ignore his father’s knee-jerk warnings to stay away from her – resonates long after the credits roll.

SECOND STAR ON THE RIGHT introduces Emilia, a bisexual millennial with an outdated vocabulary of 90s pop-culture references, who lives with her mother, parties most nights and

struggles as an aspiring actor.

Her close group of female friends are already married with children and wonder when, if ever, Emilia will just grow up!

Documentaries include STEELERS: THE WORLD’S FIRST GAY RUGBY CLUB, made by expat Eamon Ashton-Atkinson who moved from Australia to the UK and discovered the accepting

embrace of rugby.

The Steelers meet our own gay rugby club, the Sydney Convicts, in this compelling exploration of how, together, the players (and their lesbian coach) tackle more than

just the opposition.

AHEAD OF THE CURVE documents the birth of the iconic lesbian magazine, Curve, through the personal story of the magazine’s founder, Franco Stevens. Bold and unashemedly lesbian,

the magazine had an undeniable impact on lesbian culture in the past and present. The documentary asks, what of the future?

SURVIVING THE SILENCE explores the extraordinary story behind the historic discharge of war hero, Col. Margarethe Cammermeyer, who admitted she was a lesbian in the midst of the

“Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” military era and changed the course of US military policy.

As a way of saying thank you to their loyal audience and ‘We miss you’ to those in lockdown and/or on the other side of closed borders, QSFF20 is offering three packages – GAY SHORTS,

LESBIAN SHORTS and TRANS & GENDER DIVERSE SHORTS – for anyone and everyone to enjoy, on-demand and free of charge. Each package contains the best new short films from

around the world and comes with closed captioning.

Rounding off the online program are three hugely popular titles from the Mardi Gras Film Festival in February – SAME BUT DIFFERENT: A TRUE NEW ZEALAND LOVE STORY,

SONG LANG and TU ME MANQUES – which are screening as encores.

Two very special, socially-distanced events are being held for Sydneysiders – a drag double feature at the Skyline Drive-In (STAGE MOTHER and THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA,

QUEEN OF THE DESERT) on Saturday 26 September and two screenings of the powerful documentary, WELCOME TO CHECHNYA on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 September at Palace’s Chauvel Cinema, in partnership with Antenna Documentary Film Festival.

“Queer Screen acknowledges that these are difficult times and although we can’t come together in our usual festival setting we are excited to be bringing the festival to our communities across

the nation and fulfilling our remit to showcase diversity, support queer filmmakers and celebrate LGBTIQ+ stories,” Rose said.

Online Passes and tickets are on sale now. Please visit queerscreen.org.au or download the Queer Screen app, or call (02) 9280 1533 to book. Become a Queer Screen member for discounted tickets.

