Basil Zempilas says he will attend TransFolk event to educate himself

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Embattled Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas says he will attend an event held by Transfolk of WA and Pride WA during the upcoming Pride Festival.

Zempilas used his weekly column in The West Australian to repeat his apology for his on-air comments about transgender and non-binary people and said he would accept an invitation to attend a presentation from Tansfolk of WA during the inaugural Rainbow Talks series. Zempilas encouraged others to attend saying it would be an opportunity to learn and be a better ally.

Since OUTinPerth first reported the Lord Mayor’s comments about gender that were made on his breakfast radio program on Wednesday morning the story has been featured across the Australian media.

During a press conference on Thursday Zempilas said the comments came from a moment where he ‘forgot he was the Lord Mayor of Perth’ which has lead to further ridicule, as the story spread to international media outlets.

A wide range of organisations have stepped up and voiced their support for the transgender and non-binary people. While Zempilas’s family home has been graffitied and his wife Amy was forced to delete her Instagram account due to an onslaught of abusive comments.

A petition calling for his resignation has now been signed by over 8,300 people, with many noting that Zempilas was only voted into a office a fortnight ago with 1,855 votes.

This afternoon a protest will be held in Stirling Gardens, where Perth’s Council House is located.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.