Protest against Basil Zempilas organised for this Saturday

Local LGBTQIA+ advocates have rallied local community members for a protest against Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas.

The protest comes after the Lord Mayor made offensive comments about trans, gender diverse and intersex people earlier this week.

The Facebook event page begins by declaring “Perth’s new mayor, Basil Zempilas, is nothing but a transphobic and anti-homeless bigot.”

“He has used his position amongst the corporate media (which he still inhabits) to spurt this bigotry. His recent election will be bringing it to the City of Perth.”

“This latest transphobic rant is the beginning of what Perth LGBTI people are up against in the coming years. This is not an isolated incident.”

The organisers also connect Zempilas’ comments with One Nation MP Mark Latham’s anti-transgender Education Bill, which is currently before New South Wales Parliament.

“Mark Latham attempted recently to move laws through the NSW parliament that would erase any mention of trans or gender diverse people from schools.”

“Since the fantastic victory of the marriage equality the right in Australia has been clamouring for revenge. Trans people are their key target at the moment within the LGBTI community.”

The protest will be held at Stirling Gardens at 1pm on Saturday 31st October. You can find more information on Facebook.

