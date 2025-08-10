Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Lorde, Mel C and more to appear on ‘Take 5 With Zan Rowe’

Culture

Powerful storytelling through music returns as Take 5 With Zan Rowe launches its fourth season on Tuesday 9 September at 8.30pm, on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview same day.

Back with her trademark warmth, deep musical knowledge, and gently disarming style, Zan Rowe can coax stories from celebs like no one else can. And this season’s guest list promises to be next level.

Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Bacon reveals the songs that bring him joy, while Spice Girl Melanie C celebrates the music she feels in her bones.

- Advertisement -

Britpop icon and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker wears his heart on his sleeve with love songs and beloved Aussie comedian Aaron Chen soundtracks his meteoric rise in comedy.

National treasure Paul Kelly talks us through songs that anchor him to a time and place and global pop sensation Lorde captures a pivotal chapter in her life through a playlist of rebirth.

As the records spin and the conversation flows, what emerges is something rare, revealing a different side to these artists. Vulnerable. Candid. Sometimes hilarious. Sometimes heartbreaking.

Take 5 with Zan Rowe isn’t just about music, it’s about memory. A single song can transport us to a time, a feeling, a version of ourselves we’d forgotten. Music unlocks us. And in that space, magic happens.

For audiences who want even more Take 5 with Zan Rowe, hear extended conversations featured in season four from Tuesday 9 September on the ABC listen app.

Catch up on seasons one to three of Take 5 With Zan Rowe now on ABC iview.

Source: Media release

Latest

News

LGBTIQA+ advocates question health ministers over blood donation changes

0
Representatives for blood donation advocacy campaign Let Us Give has raised concerns over proposed gender-neutral assessments.
News

Councillor who called for Busselton Pride to be defunded quits

0
Busselton councilor Richard Beecroft has quit with two years...
Culture

Authors and judges abandon the Polari Prize over John Boyne inclusion

0
The award is rapidly running out of books to give it's 2025 award out to as authors pull their titles in protest.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Jake Warden, Luca George, Stella Donnelly, Wild Wild, Amaarae and Vincint.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

LGBTIQA+ advocates question health ministers over blood donation changes

0
Representatives for blood donation advocacy campaign Let Us Give has raised concerns over proposed gender-neutral assessments.
News

Councillor who called for Busselton Pride to be defunded quits

0
Busselton councilor Richard Beecroft has quit with two years...
Culture

Authors and judges abandon the Polari Prize over John Boyne inclusion

0
The award is rapidly running out of books to give it's 2025 award out to as authors pull their titles in protest.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Jake Warden, Luca George, Stella Donnelly, Wild Wild, Amaarae and Vincint.
History

On This Gay Day | Marriage plebiscite is adopted as government policy

0
The proposal was put forwarded by Prime Minister Tony Abbott during his final days in office.

LGBTIQA+ advocates question health ministers over blood donation changes

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Representatives for blood donation advocacy campaign Let Us Give has raised concerns over proposed gender-neutral assessments.
Read more

Councillor who called for Busselton Pride to be defunded quits

Graeme Watson -
Busselton councilor Richard Beecroft has quit with two years remaining on his term in office. Earlier this year the councilor made national headlines when...
Read more

Authors and judges abandon the Polari Prize over John Boyne inclusion

OUTinPerth -
The award is rapidly running out of books to give it's 2025 award out to as authors pull their titles in protest.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture