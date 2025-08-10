Lorde, Mel C and more to appear on ‘Take 5 With Zan Rowe’

Powerful storytelling through music returns as Take 5 With Zan Rowe launches its fourth season on Tuesday 9 September at 8.30pm, on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview same day.



Back with her trademark warmth, deep musical knowledge, and gently disarming style, Zan Rowe can coax stories from celebs like no one else can. And this season’s guest list promises to be next level.

Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Bacon reveals the songs that bring him joy, while Spice Girl Melanie C celebrates the music she feels in her bones.

Britpop icon and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker wears his heart on his sleeve with love songs and beloved Aussie comedian Aaron Chen soundtracks his meteoric rise in comedy.

National treasure Paul Kelly talks us through songs that anchor him to a time and place and global pop sensation Lorde captures a pivotal chapter in her life through a playlist of rebirth.



As the records spin and the conversation flows, what emerges is something rare, revealing a different side to these artists. Vulnerable. Candid. Sometimes hilarious. Sometimes heartbreaking.

Take 5 with Zan Rowe isn’t just about music, it’s about memory. A single song can transport us to a time, a feeling, a version of ourselves we’d forgotten. Music unlocks us. And in that space, magic happens.



For audiences who want even more Take 5 with Zan Rowe, hear extended conversations featured in season four from Tuesday 9 September on the ABC listen app.



Catch up on seasons one to three of Take 5 With Zan Rowe now on ABC iview.

Source: Media release