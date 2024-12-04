Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Los Bitchos are coming to Perth

Culture

Fourpiece rock band Los Bitchos is coming to Australia and will play a show at The Rosemount Hotel on 26th January – which is a public holiday!

The band our supporting Leon Bridges at his shows on the east coast, but they’ll also be playing some dates on their own during their trip to New Zealand and Australia.

- Advertisement -

The band have two albums under their belt, 2022’s Let the Festivities Begin and Talkie Talkie which was released earlier this year.

The band consists of Western Australian-born Serra Petale on guitar, Uruguayan Agustina Ruiz with a keytar, Swede Josefine Jonsson on bass and South London-born Nic Crawshaw on drums and percussion.

The band play instrumental numbers that have a strong Cumbrian influence and sound like the soundtrack to a cool movie from the 1970s.

Tickets to the January 26th show are on sale now.

Latest

Culture

Billy Porter to join UK production of ‘Cabaret’

0
The London production of Cabaret will be welcoming Billy...
Culture

Village People singer repeats threat to sue media outlets who say ‘YMCA’ is a gay anthem

0
Victor Willis has delivered an warning to the world's media.
News

OPINION | Bravo for PrideFEST 2024 – a festival that built on past success

0
PrideFEST 2024 saw a great mix of established events and bold new ideas.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Brainstorm’ is an incredible account of overcoming cancer

0
Brainstorm is an incredible account of Scolyer’s life and drive to live it to the fullest.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Billy Porter to join UK production of ‘Cabaret’

0
The London production of Cabaret will be welcoming Billy...
Culture

Village People singer repeats threat to sue media outlets who say ‘YMCA’ is a gay anthem

0
Victor Willis has delivered an warning to the world's media.
News

OPINION | Bravo for PrideFEST 2024 – a festival that built on past success

0
PrideFEST 2024 saw a great mix of established events and bold new ideas.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Brainstorm’ is an incredible account of overcoming cancer

0
Brainstorm is an incredible account of Scolyer’s life and drive to live it to the fullest.
History

On This Gay Day | Rita Hester was remembered, sparking a worldwide movement

0
The death of Rita Hester lead to Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Billy Porter to join UK production of ‘Cabaret’

Graeme Watson -
The London production of Cabaret will be welcoming Billy Porter to it's cast. The Kinky Boots and POSE star will be taking over the role...
Read more

Village People singer repeats threat to sue media outlets who say ‘YMCA’ is a gay anthem

Graeme Watson -
Victor Willis has delivered an warning to the world's media.
Read more

OPINION | Bravo for PrideFEST 2024 – a festival that built on past success

Graeme Watson -
PrideFEST 2024 saw a great mix of established events and bold new ideas.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture