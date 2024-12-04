Los Bitchos are coming to Perth

Fourpiece rock band Los Bitchos is coming to Australia and will play a show at The Rosemount Hotel on 26th January – which is a public holiday!

The band our supporting Leon Bridges at his shows on the east coast, but they’ll also be playing some dates on their own during their trip to New Zealand and Australia.

The band have two albums under their belt, 2022’s Let the Festivities Begin and Talkie Talkie which was released earlier this year.

The band consists of Western Australian-born Serra Petale on guitar, Uruguayan Agustina Ruiz with a keytar, Swede Josefine Jonsson on bass and South London-born Nic Crawshaw on drums and percussion.

The band play instrumental numbers that have a strong Cumbrian influence and sound like the soundtrack to a cool movie from the 1970s.

Tickets to the January 26th show are on sale now.