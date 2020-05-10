Lostchild and TIN team up in isolation for ‘Dance to This’ cover

Australian musician TIN has teamed up with Lostchild to record a isolation inspired cover of Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande’s Dance To This.

Originally Lostchild was planning a cover of the song by himself, but after boyfriend TIN was in London a few months ago they decided to collaborate on the track. Lostchild explains how they decided to work together, and why it’s the perfect isolation song.

“Dance To This is a song about dancing in your kitchen, which is pretty much the only place you can dance in 2020, and so it seems like the perfect time to release the track. This was originally going to be a solo cover until TIN came to visit, we chatted about doing a duet and suddenly it clicked. It happened for a reason.”

The video features people of all different backgrounds, ages, countries and identities symbolising how the current pandemic is something we are all dealing with. Lostchild and TIN hope that this video can bring a moment of liberation and joy for what is an uncertain and difficult time for most.

They themselves are having their own struggles as border enforcement have prolonged their ability to be together, physically. Australian TIN explains that he met boyfriend Joe, who performs as Lostchild, after he’d been living in the UK and then touring around Europe.

“I was already planning my move back to Europe so we could be together. When I had visited in February and we recorded this, we had no idea that there would be a global pandemic keeping us apart a month later so I am extremely grateful that we’ve had this as one of the things we’ve had to work together on.”

Check out their take on the tune and dance around your kitchen or bedroom.

To find out more about these two musicians take a look at their online spaces.

Lostchild’s music can be found on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and at his website, and you can find TIN at his website, as well as on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

OIP Staff

