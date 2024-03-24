Louise Elliot’s bid to enter state politics in Tasmania falls flat

City of Hobart councilor Louise Elliot’s bid to move into state politics has fallen flat. At Saturday’s state election Elliot stood for the Division of Clark but failed to generate enough support to be elected.

With over 58,000 votes counted, Elliot attracted 1,131 votes, while those likely to get a spot under the state’s Hare-Clark voting system each had around 5,000 votes. In Tasmania there are five divisions, and each division selects seven members to represent them.

On social media Elliot said it was clear she had not made the grade.

“The bulk of the results are in, and I haven’t made the grade.” Elliot said.

The councilor said that making the move into state politics was always going to be a very tough ask when she was standing as an independent as she did not get the support of a party, media attention, or resources.

Elliot has built up a significant media profile through appearances on Sky News and the conservative online broadcaster ADHTV. Elliot is a self-described ‘women’s rights’ advocate who regularly argues against transgender people being allowed access to women’s only spaces and sport.

In 2023 Councilor Elliot was referred to Tasmania’s Civil and Administrative Tribunal over comments she had made about transgender people. The complaint was later withdrawn.

Councilor Elliot told The Bolt Report on Sky News that she believes people use the state’s antidiscrimination laws to silence those they don’t agree with.

“It’s another tactic to try and silence people who some people disagree with, and silence people who are telling the truth and have a fair and valid opinion.” Elliot said.

