Louw Breytenbach from South Africa crowned Mr Gay World 2021

Louw Breytenbach, representing South Africa, has been crowned Mr Gay World 2021.

Breytenbach was announced the winner after a virtual finale which was the culmination of two weeks of challenges for ten delegates from across the globe.

Moved online due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the Mr Gay World 2020 and 2021 competitions were streamed via the Mr Gay World YouTube channel and included pre-recorded pieces from all delegates as well as visuals from areas across the host country South Africa.

After the challenges were completed the top five ranked delegates were then asked a further question to allow the top three to be announced.

Louw Breytenbach from South Africa was presented as the winner with Joel Rey Carcasona from the Philippines announced as 1st Runner-up and Joshuan Aponte from Puerto Rico announced as 2nd Runner-up.

Breytenbach said he hoped his time as the reining champion would give him the opportunity to make a difference in the LGBTIQA+ community.

“Winning Mr Gay World 2021, is such a huge honour. I am ready to work for our community and look forward to the difference I can help make in the LGBTIQA+ Community” Breytenbach said.

Western Australian Jordan Bruno won the competition in 2018.

