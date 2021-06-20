Luna Cinema’s new season of ‘Trash Movies’ is filled with favourites

Luna Cinemas are presenting a season of ‘trash classics’. Films from the era of VHS that were successful in the rental video market, but maybe not cinema box office smashes.

Now these much loved films are getting their moment on the big screen with Tristan Fidler from RTRFM’s movie squad hosting the monthly events.

On the schedule is Roadhouse (1989), Female Trouble (1974), Over the Top (1987), Grease 2 (1982), Deep Blue Sea (1999) and Commando (1985).

OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson’s family owned a video store, so he had no problem giving us a quick rundown on each of the films in the program.

Roadhouse (1989)

Patrick Swayze’s career kicked into high gear with the unexpected success of the low budget film Dirty Dancing in late 1987, prior to this audiences really only knew him from the TV mini-series North and South. This film is memorable for Swayze’s many shirtless scenes and it’s very dubious action scenes. Swayze stars alongside Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliot – who went on to have a memorable role in Lady Gaga’s film A Sar is Born. Roadhouse is listed in the book The 100 Most Enjoyable Bad Movies Ever Made.

Screening Friday 25th June.

Female Trouble (1974)

A definite cult classic from director John Waters, staring the amazing Divine. Created two years after Waters found a cult following with Pink Flamingoes, it features many of the same actors. Divine plays teenage delinquent Dawn Davenport who goes bezerk when here parents refuse to buy her the shoes she wants for Christmas. The incident kicks off a journey through mayhem and depravity.

Screening Friday 29th July.

Over the Top (1987)

Sylvester Stallone was so so huge in the 1980’s with both the Rocky and Rambo franchises. Here Stallone plays Lincoln Hawk, a truck driver, who is also a champion arm wrestler, who is trying to get custody of his estranged son. This one has a soundtrack created by disco great Giorgio Moroder that features a lot of rock singers. Yes- competitive arm wrestling is a real thing, there’s a left-hand and a right-hand division.

Screening Friday 27th August.

Grease 2 (1982)

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were not available for Grease 2, so instead we have Maxwell Caulfield and Michelle Pfeiffer in one of her very early film roles. It’s two years after Danny met Sandy and now we have Pfeifer as Stephanie, the next generation leader of the Pink Ladies. Into the mix arrives brooding new boy from England, Michael Carrington – who is a Sandy’s cousin. A flip on the scenario of the previous film – will the wild girl get the shy boy? A lot of the secondary actors from the original film return, and look out for Hollywood heartthrob Tab Hunter as Mr Stuart, and Judy Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft as Paulette, one of the Pink Ladies.

Screening Friday 24th September.

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

This I actually saw in the cinema when it was first released. There’s a scene that made my scream and jump about a foot off my seat, much to the amusement of all my mates – who brought the moment up many times over the next decade. Set in an underwater research facility scientists are studying the brains of sharks, but in the process create brainy sharks who then try to kill everyone. Directed by Renny Harlin, who also made Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger and The Long Kiss Goodnight, this one has a great cast that includes Samuel L Jackson, Saffron Burrows, Thomas Jane, LL Cool J and Aussie Jacqueline McKenzie.

Screening Friday 29th October.

Commando (1985)

Back in 1985 Arnold Schwarzenegger had made less than a dozen films, and was yet touch anything comedic. He was known for his role as Conan -the Barbarian, and his recent success in The Terminator. Here he plays ex-Commando John Matrix who is forced to do the dirty work of a former dictator who has kidnapped his daughter. This film made millions at the box office, and was a huge hit, but it’s all a bit dubious. Look out for Allyssa Milano as John Matrix’s daughter Jenny, and a brief appearance from Bill Paxton.

Screening Friday 26th November.

Graeme Watson

