Lush partners with TransHub in support of trans and gender diverse Australians

Lush Cosmetics has teamed up with NSW LGBTQ+ health organisation ACON in a public display of allyship with transgender and gender diverse Australians.

TransHub is an ACON resource for trans folks, friends and families, health providers and allies to address the critical need for clear and accessible information on gender affirmation and healthcare.

Lush will be supporting TransHub through the Liberation Bath Bomb campaign, with 75% of profits from sales of the product being donated to maintain their vital work.

In a statement, the team said the campaign was ignited by growing political and media scrutiny against trans and gender diverse Australians, such as Queensland’s recent decision to pause gender affirming care for under 18s.

Lush Cosmetics’ Advocacy and Activism Executive Jessielee Pearce says “we cannot stand by while harmful misinformation about the trans and gender diverse community goes unchallenged.”

Lush has been actively advocating for critical social issues since it was founded in 1995. Pearce says that as a company built on campaigning, they believe in providing a platform for truth, education and empathy.

“The most authentic voices in this conversation are those with lived experience, which is why we are honoured to uplift the essential work of TransHub,” Pearce continued.

“Their expertise and advocacy are crucial in creating a safer, more inclusive Australia for all. This is a fight to ensure gender-diverse people are free from violence, have the right to self-determination of their gender identity, and have equal access to public life, to ultimately end discrimination based on gender identity and expression in Australia.”

ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse adds that this initiative reminds Australians that trans and gender diverse people are valued members of our community and “we have their back.”

“With the support of proud allies like Lush, TransHub will be able to keep providing vital information people need to live authentically and thrive,” Woodhouse said.

“Empowering trans and gender diverse people with knowledge, support, and resources, strengthens health and wellbeing, and saves lives.”

Lush joins a growing movement of organisations speaking up in support of trans and gender diverse lives, wellbeing and healthcare, most recently a coalition of groups led by Equality Australia.

The company has also created the How To Be A Trans Ally resource, first launched in 2018 and refreshed last year.

Declaration: OUTinPerth is a signatory of Equality Australia’s statement.