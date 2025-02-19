Calls for the Queensland government to reverse its ban on the medical treatment of trans youth

More than 100 individuals and organisations have signed a joint letter calling on the Queensland Government to reverse its ban on hormone treatments for trans and gender diverse young people who are not currently patients of the heath system.

The letter states the move was “unreasonable, unnecessary and disproportionate”.

- Advertisement -

Two of Australia’s top mental health advocates – Professor Patrick McGorry, a former Australian of the Year, and Professor Ian Hickie, a co-director of the University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Centre – are among those to sign the letter to the Queensland Premier and Health Minister.

The Queensland government said a state based review of the treatment of transgender youth was needed despite a review being conducted by the previous government less than a year ago, and a federal review being underway as well.

The letter was also signed by the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS), Human Rights Law Centre, Queensland Alliance for Mental Health, Equality Australia, Wesley Mission Queensland, Queensland Council of Social Service, LGBTI Legal Service and Brisbane Youth Service.

“Contrary to expert medical advice and against the wishes of patients and their families, you have chosen to deny a small and particularly vulnerable group of young Queenslanders access to their essential healthcare,” the letter states, adding these young people “already face increased risk of harm because of discrimination, social exclusion, bullying and violence”.

New patients under the age of 18 who are trans and gender diverse are currently not able to access puberty blockers or hormone treatments in Queensland’s public health system following a shock decision by the state government.

“We implore you not to pursue a policy avenue that risks causing enormous harm to an already misunderstood minority, with potentially fatal outcomes if the issue is not resolved,” the letter states.

Equality Australia’s Brisbane-based Legal Director Heather Corkhill said the move from the government was potentially unlawful.

“Blanket bans that deny essential medical care to young trans people may well be unlawful, as well as profoundly damaging.

“Children have human rights, including the right to make medical decisions once they are mature enough to understand the implications of their decisions, and this is well-established in law.

“These decisions aren’t rushed. They involve a multi-disciplinary team, parental consent when required, and court oversight if disputes arise.

“Withholding gender-affirming care goes against expert medical advice, the state’s human rights laws, and Queensland’s recent independent review, which confirmed these services are safe and evidence-based.” Corkhill said.

LGBTI Legal Service President Aaminah Khan said the government’s decision had an immediate effect n the care of over 500 young people.

“These restrictions will prevent nearly 500 children throughout Queensland from accessing life-saving medical care which is safe, effective, and proven to improve health and wellbeing.

“All children need healthcare, and in Queensland healthcare is a human right. No child should be denied access to necessary treatment just because they are trans, intersex or non-binary.” Khan said.

“These announcements have caused significant distress and concern within our communities, and LGBTILS has received an unprecedented number of enquiries from gender-diverse young people and their families”.

Speaking to Brisbane newspaper The Courier Mail, former Australian of the Year and mental health advocate Professor Pat McGorry said the government should be guided by scientific evidence, not culture wars.

“Governments should not be intruding into an area which requires expert clinical decision making based on the best available scientific evidence.

“The medical care of young people should not be distorted by unhelpful culture wars.” Professor McGorry said.