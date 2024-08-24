Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

M Clinic takes action against local Mpox cases

Local

M Clinic to offer free mpox vaccination appointments in response to locally acquired cases.

Mpox has been detected for the first time in WA for 2024, with two locally acquired cases being reported to the Department of Health. WA Health is asking for people at risk of contracting mpox to be vigilant and to get vaccinated.

M Clinic, Perth’s primary sexual health care provider for the gay and bi communities, and for men who have sex with men, has responded to the emerging health risk by providing free mpox vaccination appointments for at-risk communities until September 23rd, 2024.

- Advertisement -

“We are witnessing a strong response from Perth’s gay community, with many taking swift action to get vaccinated against mpox following the recent cases. The M Clinic has proactively initiated vaccinations and outreach efforts (since June 2024), especially after the surge in cases in the Eastern States.

“Our commitment to the community remains steadfast as we work to vaccinate as many people as possible and address any concerns they may have.” said Sharmila Radha Krishnan, the Manager of Clinical and Therapeutic Services at WAAC.

Mpox vaccinations consist of two doses of the JYNNEOS® vaccine taken 28 days apart and are required for optimal protection. At this stage there is no signs of a booster shot being needed, with the two doses providing presumed lifelong protection from mpox.

M Clinic have also partnered with Perth Steamworks to provide free STI testing and mpox vaccinations at the local men’s sauna every Thursday from 5:30-7:30pm.

To book your mpox vaccination at M Clinic, please call on (08) 9227 0734. Vaccines may also be
available at your local GP or other Sexual Health Clinic.

If you have symptoms, call your GP or the sexual health helpline: Metro 9227 6178 or Country 1800
198 205.

Find out more about Mpox.

Latest

News

Researcher Kawango Agot remembered for contribution to global fight against HIV

0
The Kenyan researcher made significant contributions to HIV research.
News

Sall Grover vows to appeal discrimination court decision

0
Despite losing the case, Grover says she does not believe she discriminated against Roxanne Tickle.
Culture

Tina Arena teams up with SHOUSE for new version of ‘Chains’

0
The classic tune is reimagined with a new tech-house beat.
News

Looking for leaders, ambassadors, and heroes to help save lives; LGBTIQA+ We need you

0
The search is on for community minded, passionate leaders to help promote relevant screening saves lives health initiatives. 

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Researcher Kawango Agot remembered for contribution to global fight against HIV

0
The Kenyan researcher made significant contributions to HIV research.
News

Sall Grover vows to appeal discrimination court decision

0
Despite losing the case, Grover says she does not believe she discriminated against Roxanne Tickle.
Culture

Tina Arena teams up with SHOUSE for new version of ‘Chains’

0
The classic tune is reimagined with a new tech-house beat.
News

Looking for leaders, ambassadors, and heroes to help save lives; LGBTIQA+ We need you

0
The search is on for community minded, passionate leaders to help promote relevant screening saves lives health initiatives. 
History

On This Gay Day: Chorographer Lindsay Kemp died in 2018

0
Lindsay Kemp worked with many artists including Kate Bush and David Bowie.

Researcher Kawango Agot remembered for contribution to global fight against HIV

Graeme Watson -
The Kenyan researcher made significant contributions to HIV research.
Read more

Sall Grover vows to appeal discrimination court decision

Graeme Watson -
Despite losing the case, Grover says she does not believe she discriminated against Roxanne Tickle.
Read more

Tina Arena teams up with SHOUSE for new version of ‘Chains’

Graeme Watson -
The classic tune is reimagined with a new tech-house beat.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture