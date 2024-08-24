M Clinic takes action against local Mpox cases

M Clinic to offer free mpox vaccination appointments in response to locally acquired cases.

Mpox has been detected for the first time in WA for 2024, with two locally acquired cases being reported to the Department of Health. WA Health is asking for people at risk of contracting mpox to be vigilant and to get vaccinated.

M Clinic, Perth’s primary sexual health care provider for the gay and bi communities, and for men who have sex with men, has responded to the emerging health risk by providing free mpox vaccination appointments for at-risk communities until September 23rd, 2024.

“We are witnessing a strong response from Perth’s gay community, with many taking swift action to get vaccinated against mpox following the recent cases. The M Clinic has proactively initiated vaccinations and outreach efforts (since June 2024), especially after the surge in cases in the Eastern States.

“Our commitment to the community remains steadfast as we work to vaccinate as many people as possible and address any concerns they may have.” said Sharmila Radha Krishnan, the Manager of Clinical and Therapeutic Services at WAAC.

Mpox vaccinations consist of two doses of the JYNNEOS® vaccine taken 28 days apart and are required for optimal protection. At this stage there is no signs of a booster shot being needed, with the two doses providing presumed lifelong protection from mpox.

M Clinic have also partnered with Perth Steamworks to provide free STI testing and mpox vaccinations at the local men’s sauna every Thursday from 5:30-7:30pm.

To book your mpox vaccination at M Clinic, please call on (08) 9227 0734. Vaccines may also be

available at your local GP or other Sexual Health Clinic.

If you have symptoms, call your GP or the sexual health helpline: Metro 9227 6178 or Country 1800

198 205.

Find out more about Mpox.