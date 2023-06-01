Madonna and Sam Smith’s collaboration will be ‘Vulgar’

More details have emerged of the upcoming collaboration between Sam Smith and Madonna. It is titled Vulgar and will arrive on 9th June.

Both artists had shared new posts to their social media giving clues about the new tune, Madonna shared a picture of two corsets, presumably being worn by each of the stars, accompanied by the lettering S&M.

Sam Smith added a post to their social media that included a snippet of sound mixed with the artists voices each announcing their names.

Madonna is about to head off on a world tour to mark her 40 years in the music industry, while Smith is currently on tour to promote his fourth album Gloria. Madonna recently introduced Smith and Kim Petras when they performed at The Grammy Awards.

The Celebration tour is set to kick off in Vancouver on 5th July, before heading across North America, and Europe with shows in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Paris and Amsterdam. So far Madonna has not included any part of the southern hemisphere on her tour schedule. She’s rarely visited Australia, having only visited Australia on two occasions during her long career.

