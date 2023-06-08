Madonna and Sam Smith’s song ‘Vulgar’ has arrived

Vulgar, the collaboration between Madonna and Sam Smith has arrived and it’s a queer culture celebration.

Drawing on the sounds of ballroom classics, it’s got a driving beat and fierce verses from each of the stars.

The song was written by Smith and Madonna alongside Ilya Salmanzadeh (ILYA), Ryan Tedder, Omer Fedi, Henry Walter (Cirkut) and James Napier (Jimmy Napes).

Take a listen and practice your vogueing.

