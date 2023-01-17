Madonna announces World Tour but it looks like Australia is not included

Madonna has announced her world tour. The singer shared a video clip that re-enacted the ‘truth or dare’ scenes from her 1991 documentary film In Bed With Madonna.

The clip showed Madonna and comedian Amy Schummer trading challenges, with Schummer daring the singer to do a world tour that focusses on all her hits.

Also in the clip is Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and Eric Andre.

First Madonna asks Schumer to demonstrate on a pretzel snack her skills at rimming, something the comedian turns down. Schumer then dares Madonna to head out on tour encouraging her to sing her classic hits like La Isla Bonita and Open Your Heart.

‘Do you think a lot of people would come to that show?” Madonna asks before “Fuck Yeah!” to the proposal. Toasting the camera Madonna says, eighties, nineties, two thousands, four decades of music.”

The singer signs off saying “Welcome to the party bitches.”

The video description announces that The Celebration World Tour will kick off in Vancouver on July 15th, before visiting multiple cities in the Unites States and Canada, as well as United Kingdom and Europe.

Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before making its way to Europe where she will hit 11 cities including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others. The Celebration Tour will wrap in Amsterdam, NL on Friday, December 1st at Ziggo Dome.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said on her website. Bob the Drag Queen with a special guest at all shows.

One place Madonna does not seem to be heading to is Australia. To date the singer has only included Australia on two tours, 1994’s The Girlie Show tour and 2015’s Rebel Heart tour. She’s never ever played a show in Perth.

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 and Friday, January 27at 10am local time at madonna.com/tour.

OIP Staff

