Madonna joins Jimmy Fallon’s toy instrument orchestra

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Madonna dropped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new greatest hits collection and joined Fallon and The Roots to re-create on of her classic hits using toy instruments.

The regular segment sees stars playing their songs using only toy instruments, and the team chose to take on Madonna’s 22 year-old song Music with the material girl playing a mean triangle.

Madonna is about to release Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones a new greatest hits collection that showcases remixes of her many hits over the decades.

Alongside the album she’s also recently shared collaborations with Saucy Santana, Beyonce, Fireboy DL, Sickick and 070 Shake.

In the interview Madonna recalled how her career first got started back in 1982 when she persuaded DJ Mark Kamins to play her demo tape at the Danceteria nightclub.

The singer also revealed that Like a Virgin was originally not intended to be the lead single from her breakthrough album from 1984. Originally Material Girl was slated to be the first single.

Madonna said she had no idea why the selection was changed, saying back in the early days of her career she had no say in which singles were selected.

Take a listen to the performance of Music.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.