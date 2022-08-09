Madonna teams up with Saucy Santana for ‘Material Gworrllllllll!’

Madonna has shared a new collaboration with rapper Saucy Santana. Titled Material Gworrllllllll! the track has little resemblance to the singer’s 1984 hit Material Girl.

Instead it’s a new version of Saucy Santana’s 2020 single of the same name.

Produced by Mike Dean and Johnny Goldstein, the song sees the singer rapping about how she’s not fancy but like expensive things.

The collaboration follows Madonna’s recent spate of new versions of Frozen with saw her collaborate with Sickick, Fireboy DL and 070 Shake.

Madonna has also teased an upcoming collaboration with Beyonce, a remix of her latest hit Break My Soul.

If you’ve not come across Saucy Santana before, it’s the stage name of gay rapper Rashad Michael Harris. Their first single came out in 2019 and he’s since released several mixtapes and one album.

Take a listen.

OIP Staff

