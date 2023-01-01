Madonna releases demo version of ‘Back That Up To The Beat’

Madonna has given the demo version of her song Back That Up To The Beat an official release after it became a viral hit on social media app Tik Tok.

The demo version of the track is from 2015 and was originally developed with Pharrell Williams for inclusion on her Rebel Heart album. When many tracks from the album were leaked online Madonna reworked the tracks and took the final release of the album in a different direction. Back That Up To The Beat was dropped and didn’t make the official release.

The song was later reworked for her Madame X album, appearing on the double CD deluxe version. The version on Madame X is radically different filled with Arabic instruments and complex drums.

Now the original version of the tune is available as both the demo version and a sped-up version.

The singer also shared a video of her visiting Malawi and dancing to the tune with her six children.

Madonna has adopted four of her children from the African country and runs an orphanage and many other support programs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

