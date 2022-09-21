Madonna shares new version of ‘Hung Up’ featuring Tockischa

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Madonna has released a new version of her hit tune Hung Up retitled Hung Up on Tockischa.

The collaboration with the underground trap and hip-hop artist is the latest in a series of reworks of Madonna’s past hits. The song comes with a raunchy video which sees the two artists making out and bumpin’ and grindin’ at a party.

Tockischa, who hails from the Dominican Republic, has released a number of tracks over the last few years collaborating with many different artists. The rapper, who identifies as bisexual, has also posted explicit content to her Only Fans account.

Madonna previously recreated Material Girl as Material Gworrllllllll! with Saucy Santana, and has put out several versions of Frozen collaborating with Sickick, Fireboy DL and 070 Shake. Plus, she released a mash up of her iconic hit Vogue teamed together with Beyonce’s latest hit.

This year Madonna is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her recording career. Her first single Everybody being released back in 1982. To celebrate she’s released a collection of her favourite dance remixes, and it was previously announced she’d be putting out new versions of all her previous albums.

Hung Up was a huge hit for Madonna back in 2005 when it was released as the first single from her Confessions on the Dancefloor album. The song samples the ABBA hit Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) and is one of the few occasions the Swedish band have allowed their work to be sampled.

Check out the new version.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.