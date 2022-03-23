Madonna releases new version of 90’s hit ‘Frozen’ with Fireboy DML

Filed under Featured Posted by admin



Madonna has a new track out, it’s a collaboration with Sickick Nigerian rapper Fireboy DML and they deliver a radically different version of the singer’s 90’s hit Frozen.

Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix) sees Madonna’s original vocals warped and processed to sound both feminine and masculine, while Fireboy DML adds his own lyrics and melody over the well known tune. The song also comes with a fresh video that sees a leather clad Madonna cavorting with the kilt-wearing rapper.

Frozen came out in 1998 and was the lead single from Madonna’s acclaimed Ray of Light record. It was written by Madonna and longtime collaborator Patrick Leonard, who produced in collaboration with William Orbit. Classical composer Craig Armstrong provided the string arrangements for the tune.

Last year Sikkick’s unoffical remix of the track began gaining popularity on TikTok, leading to it get an official release from Madonna. The latest version which includes the addition of Fireboy DML takes it to another level.

Take a look at the new clip.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.