Madonna’s self-directed bio pic about her own life looks like it’s been axed

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Film industry magazine Variety has reported that Madonna’s planned bio-pic about her own life has been shelved.

The news that the project is being abandoned comes as the singer announces she’s be heading off on a northern hemisphere only world tour later this year.

Developed by Madonna and Juno writer Diablo Cody, not much was known about the project, such as which period of Madonna’s life the film would have covered. Madonna was set to direct the biopic.

Ozark and Inventing Anna star Julia Garner was rumoured to be Madonna’s pick to play her in the proposed film, and Uncut Gems star Julia Fox was apparently offered the part of Madonna’s longtime friend, actress Debi Mazar.

While there’s no official announcement that the project is cancelled, but multiple sources have told Variety it is off the table.

Back in 2016 a script titled Blonde Ambition written by Elyse Hollander was named the best screenplay doing the rounds of producers offices in Hollywood. The unauthorised telling of Madonna’s life drew a swift reaction from the singer who said she’d be the only one telling her story.

“Why would Universal Studios want to make a movie about me based on a script that is all lies???” Madonna said of the project. “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.”

Now it seems that not even Madonna herself can share her life story.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.