Magda Szubanski asks fans to look out for fake images and fundraisers

Comedian Magda Szubanski has sent a message to fans asking them to watch out for fake images of her and fraudulent fundraisers as she undergo treatments for cancer.

The much-loved actor and comedian took to Instagram to warn fans she’d discovered fake photographs purporting to be her in a hospital bed.

“Ok. Dear peeps. This lovely lady- whoever she is – is not me. I hope she’s doing well. But please don’t think it’s me.” Szubanski said of the image that looks like it was generated by Artificial Intelligence.

Szubanski also had a more important message for followers warning them to be on the lookout for fake fundraising schemes under her name.

In May 2025 the 64-year-old made news of her condition public via an Instagram post saying she has stage 4 mantle Cell Lymphoma, describing the cancer as “one of the nasty ones”.

She’s not the first celebrity whose had to navigate the new world of fake hospital images. Last year singer Dolly Parton was forced to put out a video after fake images of her on her death bed spread across the media.

While fake images of a distraught Bette Midler speaking at the funeral of friend and actor Dianne Keaton appeared just hours after Keaton’s death was announced.