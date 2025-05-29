Magda Szubanski reveals cancer diagnosis

Actor and comedian Magda Szubanski has shared that she’s been diagnosed with a rare and fast moving blood cancer.

The 64-year-old has made news of her condition public via an Instagram post saying she has stage 4 mantle Cell Lymphoma, describing the cancer as “one of the nasty ones”.

In the video Magda revealed that she shaved her head in anticipation of losing her hair as she undergoes treatment

“It’s serious, but I’ve started one of the best treatments available (the Nordic protocol), and I’m lucky to be getting absolutely world-class care here in Melbourne.” Magda posted.

“I won’t sugar-coat it: it’s rough. But I’m hopeful. I’m being lovingly cared for by friends and family, my medical team is brilliant, and I’ve never felt more held by the people around me.” she said.

The much-loved comedian said she was taking on the challenge with a positive attitude, but asked that people understand that if she’s out and about she can longer hug people as she’ll be immunocompromised.